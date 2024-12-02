Payza provides credit/debit payment services to Canadian merchants

The platform’s business payment module will enable businesses to accept credit cards, with payments settled directly into their bank account. Canadian members will also be able to transfer funds from their bank account with INTERAC Online.

Payza’s online payment platform also offers a recurring billing service for subscription based billing cycles. The recurring billing feature has different intervals and billing terms, and allows for additional products to be added to the basic subscription.

The platform is SSL encrypted, has PCI DSS Level 1 Compliance and includes developer tools such as integration code, button generation, and payment notifications.

Payza is an online payments technology platform used by licensed entities around the world. The company offers access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services.

In recent news, Payza has formed a partnership to deliver credit and debit payment service to European Union merchants.