Payza partners New RAMPgreen Technologies to offer online payments to its India users

In addition to sending and receiving international payments in virtually any currency, Payza India members can now transact in Indian rupees, their local currency, directly with their Payza accounts.

First launch Payza in India focused on bringing the world of international payments to Indian freelancers. The second stage of development is to bolster the local economy by giving the average Indian resident an easy way to spend the money theyve earned.

Indian businesses, freelancers and personal users can hold rupees in their Payza accounts to shop online, pay bills, and send money to family and friends in India.

Payza allows consumers to send funds, receive funds, and make payments. Merchants and businesses can take advantage of features such as Mass Pay for corporate disbursements, Split Payments for ecommerce, Email Invoices and Instant Payment Notifications (IPNs).