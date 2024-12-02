Payza launches online utility bill payments service in India

Payza has teamed up with India’s most popular household utility and telecommunications service providers for the initial launch of the programme, a list that includes Airtel, Tata Sky, Tata Docomo, Vodafone, Reliance, DishTV, MTNL, BSNL, and many others.

The Payza Utility Bill Payments option, which is currently available to members in India through the Payza Android App, enables users to link their television, internet, mobile, and landline phone accounts within their Payza account, in order to pay bills and track their payment history.

Along with telecom services, Payza India customers can also pay gas and electricity bills directly from their Payza account. The service is tied in with the major gas and electric providers for each state, including BSES in Delhi, BEST Undertaking in Mumbai, and India Power. Insurance providers, such as Bharti Axa, ICICI Prudential, IndiaFirst and Tata AIA, can also be paid through this new feature.

The new Utility Bill Payment feature in India follows other targeted services Payza has launched in the country. In 2016, Payza announced Indian Rupee (INR) support on its platform, allowing members to add and withdraw funds in Rupees, and make online transactions using the local currency.

Indian Payza members can also receive foreign currency in their Payza e-Wallet accounts and withdraw those funds as Rupees to their bank account. Payza serves tradition and emerging markets, providing online payment processing, online global money transfers, fraud screening, subscription billing, transaction dispute resolution, cryptocurrency exchange services, and global payouts.