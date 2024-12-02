Payza launches International Prepaid MasterCard in Bangladesh as alternative payment method for customers

The Payza International Prepaid MasterCard is an alternative to other prepaid debit cards, with no monthly or yearly fee. The consumers load funds onto card from e-wallet and spend it almost anywhere cards are accepted, futurestartup.com reports.

Users can promote their Facebook page, make in-store or online purchases anywhere in the world where delivery to Bangladesh is supported. In addition, it can be used locally in restaurants, big shopping malls and superstores using POS machines in store. Customers can withdraw BDT from any International MasterCard supported ATM booths in Bangladesh.

This prepaid card allowes clients to carry Payza funds wherever they go. It is an alternative to cash while traveling and since the card can be cancelled or replaced if lost, money is always protected.