Payza introduces credit card Top Up and Withdrawal features

Payza’s Credit Card Top Up feature allows users to set up an auto-load source, automatically adding funds as needed when sending money or completing payment on an online transaction. The Credit Card Withdrawal feature will allow users to withdraw their e-wallet funds directly onto their credit card.

Payza is an online payments technology platform used by licensed entities around the world. The company offers access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services.