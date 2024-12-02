Payza introduces checkout option for non-members

As with most online wallet and online payment processing services, Payza merchants were previously only able to accept payments from current Payza members. With the new checkout option, non-members can now sign up and pay by credit card without ever leaving the merchant website.

Payza is an online payments technology platform used by licensed entities around the world. The company offers access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services.

In recent news, Payza is offering customers in 190 countries the ability to buy Bitcoin via bank transfers, coindesk.com reports.