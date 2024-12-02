Payza, Ingenicard team up for US targeted payment service

Payza, through its online payment platform, allows consumers to send funds, receive funds, and make payments. Merchants and businesses can take advantage of features such as Mass Pay for corporate disbursements, email invoices and Instant Payment Notifications (IPNs). This new partnership will give US Ingenicard members access to over 75,000 online merchants and 10 million consumers in over 190 countries.

Ingenicard’s electronic cash card is currently accepted by merchants and used by consumers throughout the US. Ingenicard’s electronic cash card operates over a secure private network, allowing purchases at stores participating in the private network. Consumers can also send money instantly across the network.

Payza is an online payments technology platform used by licensed entities around the world. The company offers access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services.