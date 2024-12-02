Payza enables US Bank Transfer deposits and withdrawals

Other new releases include an option to buy and sell Bitcoin, eGift card purchases, and credit card withdrawal options. Payza has also focused on improving merchant processes and features such as streamlined checkout flow, checkout options, and implementing a process for businesses to begin accepting online payments.

Payza is an online payments technology platform used by licensed entities around the world. The company offers access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services.