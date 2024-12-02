Payza allows new merchants to process online payments

Under the new system, a merchant needs to sign up for a Payza business account, complete and submit the website review form, and integrate Payzas ‘Buy Now’ button scripts into their website to start accepting payments.

The new process follows a clear trend at Payza to attract new merchants to the platform. Recently, Payza has expanded the number of industries they are able to serve by adding high risk segments. Payza has also added new business features including a guest checkout option, in-page checkout and top-up payments.

Payza is an online payments technology platform used by licensed entities around the world. The company offers access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services.