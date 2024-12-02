Payworks, Visa to enable omnichannel payments for CyberSources merchants

As part of the agreement, Payworks will integrate its payment technology into the CyberSource payment management platform to enable an integrated Point of Sale solution and offer omnichannel payment processing to merchants.

Payworks’ payment platform supports cross-channel payments and has the ability to support a variety of card terminals and POS solutions. Its clients are provided access to PCI DSS & P2PE certified payment infrastructure, as well as card acceptance technology.

