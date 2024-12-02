Payworks, Verifone expand partnership globally to add POS solutions for acquirers and retailers

Verifone and Payworks have expanded their years-long partnership with the integration of two devices, the Verifone e355 mPOS and the VX 820 onto the Payworks platform.

This expansion results with two dynamic and powerful pre-certified solutions, both ideal for the retail environment. Through this extended partnership, acquirers and payment service providers are equipped to offer their merchants an easy-to-integrate POS solution.

Verifone’s devices are designed to handle demanding and high-volume settings such as department stores, restaurants and coffee shops.

The Payworks platform can be integrated, by using SDKs, with all acquirers enabling them to upgrade their current Point of Sale solutions into modern, integrated systems that can be used by retailers.