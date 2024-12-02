payworks ties mPOS partnership with Miura Systems

The solution is targeted at payment providers and is available as a white label service in Europe, the US and globally.

payworks has a range of clients already working with Miura devices, including ConCardis, SIX Payment Services and Orderbird. payworks was the first company to receive all contactless certifications by Visa (payWave) and Mastercard (PayPass) for the Miura M010 device, making it available to payment providers globally. The solution also accepts NFC-based payments from mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and the recently announced Samsung Pay.

Acquirers and ISOs can deploy this end-to-end mobile POS solution with Miura’s mPOS devices saving time on integration effort and gaining access to payworks’ white label payment acceptance application, a cloud-based merchant dashboard, an automated merchant onboarding tool as well as the hosted processing gateway with terminal management to be connected to the respective Acquirer or Processor. Additionally payworks provides white label mobile SDKs equipping Acquirers and ISOs to seamlessly work with third party integrators.

Miura Systems is a provider of secure electronic payment hardware. Miura’s core competency is the design, certification and manufacture of industry certified hardware. Miura partners with independent software vendors (ISV) and systems integrators to provide payment solutions for retail, hospitality, financial and transportation markets globally.

payworks runs a payment platform for developers, enabling providers of integrated POS applications to integrate payment terminals and card not present payment functionality into their apps via the payworks mPOS software development kit (SDK).