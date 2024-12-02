Payworks technology to enable PSPs in Europe to accept Alipay payments

Payworks will have the necessary payment gateway technology to support and integrate Alipay mobile payments. The company will update their Point of Sale (POS) payment infrastructure and enable payment providers and acquires to process transactions made through the China-based e-wallet.

Alipay is the largest mobile payment service in China with 80% market share and 520 million users. Accepting this alternative payment method has become important for European merchants who want to capitalize on the growing number of Chinese tourists who are now spending over USD 261 billion while abroad.

Payworks is a provider of Point of Sale payment gateway technology. Developers of Point of Sale solutions for merchants can integrate card payment functionality into their applications, and securely process EMV, contactless and mobile wallet transactions at the Point of Sale.