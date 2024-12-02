Payworks rolls out P2PE component services for payment providers

Through the integration with Payworks’ payment technology, payments solution providers are granted access to an environment that enables end-to-end encryption and security compliance.

As a certified and listed P2PE Component Provider, the payment company’ services enable providers with the possibility to build solutions with Verifone and Miura devices to integrate the Payworks components, alleviating the complexity of P2PE.

Payworks’ services are already live in the market, having been integrated into listed P2PE solutions. Earlier in April 2018, the company announced a partnership with Hubtel, a Ghana-based payment platform, to enable merchants to accept payments in the country.