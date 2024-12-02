Payworks releases SDK for white label mPOS product

The new product consists of a merchant-facing mobile application with a chip-and-PIN card reader, a web-based merchant dashboard, and automated merchant onboarding and reader fulfillment processes.

The new white label SDK is an extension of the white label mPOS Pay product that enables clients to offer an easy-to-use integration option of their product, opening up an opportunity to use third-party application providers as resellers of the mPOS Pay product. The SDK enables the integration of the chip-and-PIN reader into specialized merchant apps, such as tablet-based cashier systems, mobile taxi apps and logistics solutions. After the integration, the integrators merchants follow the standard, online boarding process of the white label mPOS Pay solution and can then use their accounts to accept payments in the integrated third party app.

ConCardis, Germany-based provider of the mPOS solution ConCardis OptiPay, will be the first provider to release the SDK for their ConCardis OptiPay product.

Launch partners include merchant service providers in the retail, gastronomy and hospitality industries.