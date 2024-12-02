payworks launches NFC terminal for developers with orderbird

The solution supports both contactless and contact-based transactions and works with NFC, EMV and magstripe cards as well as smartphone-based solutions such as Apple Pay or LoopPay. One of the first users of the solution is orderbird, a provider of an iPad based point-of-sale system in Europe. orderbird has recently launched their integrated payment product with the NFC terminal together with its strategic partner and acquirer ConCardis to their approximately 3,000 customers. payworks has recently launched a developer program which provides access to the payworks mPOS SDK.

payworks provides a point-of-sale platform for developers enabling merchant service providers to build payment functionality into their mobile applications. The software development tools of payworks enable developers to build mobile solutions for face-to-face payments with Chip-and-PIN card readers as well as solutions for shoppers to pay with their phones via in-app payments and wallets. payworks provides its platform in a Software-as-a- Service (SaaS) model.

Founded in 2011, orderbird is an iPad point-of-sale system for the hospitality industry. Approximately 3,000 customers — restaurants, cafés, bars, clubs, ice cream shops and beer gardens — in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland are already using the orderbird POS system.

In recent news, orderbird, together with its strategic payment partner ConCardis, has rolled out a solution for cashless payment with card or contactless via NFC such as Apple Pay.