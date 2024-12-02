payworks integrates with Stripe to offer chip-and-PIN mPOS in the UK

Under the agreement, UK-based merchants selling via marketplaces and platforms built on Stripe Connect will be able to use the payworks` SDK to connect card readers and start accepting physical credit card payments, as well as NFC payments such as Apple Pay.

payworks provides a point-of-sale platform for developers enabling merchant service providers to build payment functionality into their mobile applications. The software development tools of payworks enable developers to build mobile solutions for face-to-face payments with chip-and-PIN card readers as well as solutions for shoppers to pay with their phones via in-app payments and wallets. payworks provides its platform in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Earlier this year, SetPay, an mPOS solution provider in Spain, has selected the payworks platform to launch its payment solution.