Payworks, Hubtel to launch integrated Point of Sale solution

As part of the agreement, Payworks’ payment gateway technology is powering Hubtel POS to enable merchants across Ghana to accept payments through their Hubtel POS app and EMV credit card reader issued by Hubtel. Through the Payworks Pulse integration, Hubtel solutions help businesses of any size or industry to communicate in real time, improve customer service, and reduce operating costs.

The Hubtel POS is the first fully-integrated solution available in Ghana and has been integrated with Payworks’ technology since January 2018. To meet the needs of the local market, Payworks certified with local acquirer, Zenith Bank, enabling merchants to accept the local debit scheme gh-link in addition to Visa and Mastercard schemes.

Payworks offers an acquirer-agnostic, cloud-based payment infrastructure, which is accessible and pre-certified for payment service providers. In addition, card acceptance can be integrated into any Point of Sale system in a matter of minutes.