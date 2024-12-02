payworks, GASTROFIX bring contactless payments to FC Basel football stadium

With the installment of the new mobile POS solution, the visitors can now use cashless and contactless payments to pay for FC Basel 1893 games or for anything else at the 29 refreshment stands at the stadium.

Switzerland’s football club has installed more than 100 new POS systems running on iPads, printers, and chip-and-PIN readers at St. Jakob-Park, better known as the Joggeli Stadium. The POS application provided by GASTROFIX, a cashier system provider for the gastronomy industry, enables merchants to conduct their business, while the integrated payworks PayButton takes care of all of the payment processing.

With merchants at St. Jakob-Park using the GASTROFIX application integrated with payworks PayButton, football fans can now pay with their contactless FCB MasterCard Prepaidkarte, any other credit card or via Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay devices at food and drink stands, as well as in the stadium’s bars and restaurants.

GASTROFIX has integrated the payworks PayButton into their existing iPad-based POS-application for restaurants. Offering connection to certified chip-and-PIN card readers, payworks manages the payment platform that connects GASTROFIX to their Acquirer of choice.