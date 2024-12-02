Payworks extends Stripe integration in the US, France and Finland

Developers using Stripe in the US, France and Finland can use the Payworks open API payment gateway technology to build and launch integrated POS solutions. They can do that by integrating the Payworks EMV SDK into their POS applications, regardless of the operating system they use, and enable their merchants to use card readers in their physical stores. This integration will enable merchants to instantly start accepting EMV chip and contactless cards, as well as mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.

Payworks works with acquirers and payment providers in Europe, North America and Africa and provides acquirers and payment providers worldwide with white-labelled Point of Sale payment solutions.