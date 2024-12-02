Payworks extends partnership with SIX Payment Services to offer their POS payment solution

With the SDK working as an extension of the mPOS solution, SIX is able to open mCashier up to Independent Software Vendors (ISV) in order to offer third-party integration. This process allows merchants who are taken on by the ISV to receive the standard online on-boarding and can use their mCashier accounts to accept payments right away.

The mPOS solution, mCashier, powered by Payworks’ latest payment gateway technology, allows merchants to transform their smartphone or tablet into a convenient payment terminal, ensuring customers can make purchases using credit or debit cards.