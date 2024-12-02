Payvision secures strategic investment from ING Group

With the launch of Acapture in 2015, a new data-driven payment service provider, Payvision aims to bolster groups position as a global merchant acquirer and omnichannel payment provider. The partnership with the Netherlands-based bank will support the payments companys aim to create tailor-made payments solutions designed for the fast-paced international retail environment.

As part of the agreement, Payvisions founding management team will hold a 25% minority stake and will continue to lead the company, backed-up by INGs global presence and retail market share.

