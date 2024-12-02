Payvision partners Dah Sing Bank

Payvision has already established long-term partnerships with thousands of merchants and several financial institutions over the years and serving different ecommerce categories such as travel, retail, consumer electronics software and music.

The Asian ecommerce market is a diverse landscape, bursting with potential. It is anticipated that 2015 will be the year that Asia takes center stage, facilitated by better connectivity, a maturing generation of tech-users, and increased mobile penetration.

Founded in 2002, Payvision is an independent payment solution provider specialised in global card payments for the ecommerce market. Payvision offers acquiring banks, agents, payment service providers, ISO, MSPs and their merchants a PCI DSS compliant, PSD Licensed international payment processing network.