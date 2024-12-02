Payvision launches Acapture global payments platform

Regardless of the currency being used or the preferred payment method in the region, with Acapture, transactions are handled through a single system. This platform has been used since 2014 by Payvision’s existing clients, working both in POS and online environments.

The customer pays using the method and currency with which they are most comfortable. The merchant gets one process for all their transactions, with customised reporting capabilities, offering clearer data analysis. Acapture designs payment solutions for PSPs and ecommerce merchants looking to expand their business internationally.

Acapture is the subsidiary company of Payvision, an independent Payment Solution Provider. Acapture’s platform provides global card acquiring, 18 ecommerce platform plugins and the ability to handle more than 50 of the most popular alternative payment methods and more than 150 transaction currencies.

Acapture also supports reporting customisation capabilities, which can be initiated by the PSP or merchant. This enables online retailers to maximise their international sales conversions, particularly in the world’s top 25 emerging markets.