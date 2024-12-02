Payvision adopts new visual and sonic identity

As part of the rebranding process, the Acapture platform was integrated under the new Payvision brand, uniting the payment solutions offered via Acapture with Payvision’s acquiring network. For its visual identity, Payvision worked with Saffron, that helped discover and show the company’s original personality through brand expression. Furthermore, given its new brand essence, Payvision worked with MassiveMusic to define its sonic identity.

Payvision is a global payment processor that powers transactions for businesses across The company uses artificial intelligence, omnichannel strategies and advanced fraud prevention. In 2018, ING bought a 75% stake in Payvision, allowing the company to offer their services to both the fintech and banking sectors.

