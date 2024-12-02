PayUMoney introduces Pay with PayUMoney button for merchants

The button allows online shoppers to complete purchases through the PayUMoney platform. E-tailers can embed this button on their websites or blogs, to enable payments without navigating away, through PayUMoney’s gateway.

According to the company, the button will work across mobile and desktop-browser based platforms. After logging in to PayUMoney, the PayUMoney Button can be found under PayUMoney Tools. Here the button can be created and personalized by the merchant to match the look of their website. The platform then generates a code to be embedded in the website, which enables payments via the customized button on the merchant’s website.