PayU teams up with Zooz to facilitate merchant access to global markets

Through the agreement, PayU will provide Zooz’s technology to its customers, helping to solve the cross-border commerce challenges currently faced by merchants looking to grow and scale in high growth markets. The technology provider connects merchants to multiple financial and technological entities and payment methods, and Smart Routs each payment to the most appropriate provider for that transaction. As Zooz’s first global partner, PayU will extend the reach of its financial services in growth markets by capitalising on Zooz’s technology to help merchants adapt to local payment preferences and processes.

The next step of the partnership, which is in its induction stage, will be the completion of pilot tests of Zooz’s globally distributed architecture by select PayU customers. The results of these tests and their impact on cross border payments and processes are expected later in 2017.

