PayU makes Google Pay available in European online stores

Earlier in 2018, while introducing Android Pay to Poland, Google chose PayU as a partner implementing this new solution on the ecommerce market.

In order to make payments for online purchases with Google Pay, users must save their card details to their Google account. It can be done from the pay.google.com website or through the Google Pay mobile app. When shopping customers simply have to click on the Google Pay logo on the PayU website with the choice of payment methods and then approve the payment with the selected card. The payment with Googles digital wallet on store websites is available on Android and iOS phones.

When shopping on a computer or laptop, after switching from the store to the list of payment methods on the PayU website, users must select Google Pay and then confirm the transaction with one click. For additional protection, 3-D Secure authorisation may sometimes be triggered, which involves using a one-time password received in an SMS message or generated by an electronic token.