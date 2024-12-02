PayU launches PayU Express in South Africa

The solution will provide South Africa’s ecommerce stores with a platform for their shift to a one-click checkout. One-click checkout services have been implemented by numerous retailers, with brands such as Amazon, PayPal and Uber taking advantage of its potential and capability.

With PayU Xpress, consumers need only enter their details on their first purchase. The platform becomes their central payment repository for as long as they require. PayU offers additional fraud protection for merchants and consumers as users have the option to activate 3D Secure on a user’s first transaction without having to do it every time.

For the retailer, the addition of the PayU Xpress button to their payment page is quick and easy so their consumers can use the feature as needed.