PayU launches payment operations in Kenya

PayU’s Kenyan operation has been approved by the Central Bank of Kenya. The launch in Kenya aims to provide organisations with on-the-ground local liaisons and localised customer support. With PayU Kenya, users are able to transact in volume at the approval rates certified by PayU.

To complement the localised offering in Kenya, PayU has signed a partnership with Cellulant to ensure localisation and payment method expansion. The Cellulant corporation develops and provides a mobile payments platform for connecting businesses and governments in Africa. It offers consumer payments, digital and neighbourhood agency banking and remittance solutions. Some of the services offered by Cellulant include Mula, Agrikore, and Tingg.

Economic growth in the East Africa region is estimated to remain at 5.9% in 2019, in North Africa at 4.9% and Southern Africa at 1.2%t, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB). The countries with the highest economic growth include Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania.