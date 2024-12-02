PayU, iwoca to deliver lending solution for SMEs

The new product is aimed mostly at medium-sized (SME) entrepreneurs in the ecommerce and eservice industries, who will be able to get credit approval rating at a faster rate. The solution allows the entire lending process to be completed online. SMEs entrepreneurs can submit a loan application for up to PLN 20 thousand and receive approval in a few minutes. However, applications for loans larger than PLN 20 thousand (up to PLN 150 thousand) will take a few hours to process.

This fast lending process is possible due to the role that each company plays: iwoca provides the loan, while PayU assesses the applicant’s creditworthiness.The partnership can be advantageous for Polish SMEs, especially since 80% of microbusinesses do not have access to loans.

Iwoca has established similar partnerships with banks, finetech companies and online marketplaces across Europe. Alibaba offers an iwoca loan as a payments method for orders in several markets and Commerzbank, RBS, NatWest along with other European banks redirect loan applicants who do not meet the strict credit ratings to iwoca.

