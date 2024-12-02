PayU, IRCTC to streamline online payments

Due to this agreement, users will be able to pay for rail tickets booked on the IRCTC website and make transactions via various payment options like Internet Banking, Debit/Credit Card and E-wallet.

In India, the payments company covers nearly 60% of the airline business and 80% of the entire ecommerce, processing over INR 40,000 crore of Digital payments annually. Its clientele includes Jet Airways, Amazon, Airtel, Snapdeal, Jabong, Ola, Bookmyshow, Insurance companies and many more. Over 300,000 merchants presently use PayU’s offerings all across India.

For more information about PayU, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.