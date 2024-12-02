PayU India rolls out PayUMoney Wallet

The newly released service, dubbed PayUMoney Wallet, will enable consumers to pay through normal payment methods such as credit card, debit card or net banking.

According to the company, the e-wallet will be accepted on more than 8,500 e-commerce websites. PayUMoney Wallet comes with some more additional features such as option for storing credit or debit card details for a one click checkout and the availability of ‘buyer protection’ aimed to release customer’s payment upon a purchase.

