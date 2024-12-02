PayU hails fast-growing countries as harbingers of a new fintech era

‘’Ecommerce growth within emerging countries is two times bigger than in most established regions’’, states Laurent Le Moal, CEO of PayU. Key findings featured in PayU’s overview include the high growth of ecommerce in Africa (more than 65% of Nigerian internet users shop online, according to Finscope Consumer Survey 2015) and the smartphone penetration in Asia (70% of Indian Internet sessions are made using a smartphone, according to Statista Forecast: smartphone users in India)

Moreover, there is still the cash legacy in regions like Latin America, where cash still represents more than 50% of all payments made via PayU in Mexico and Argentina, according to PayU Market Statistics 2015. Additionally, there is also the dominance of banking transfers in Poland (80% of online payments) and instalments in Turkey (88% of credit- and debit card-based payments, according to BKM Advanced Payments Report 2015).