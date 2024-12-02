PayU GPO partners with 4fund.com

The 4fund.com platform is available to EU users, who can both donate or initiate their own fundraisers, allowing individuals and organisations to raise funds for charity, business projects, and life events. The new platform is part of Zrzutka.pl, a Polish crowdfunding and licenced payment processor, which will allow 4fund.com to monitor all financial operations independently, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols. Through this, the need for third parties is eliminated, as well as the use of the platform is free of charge for both the online collection’s organisers and donors.







4fund.com also provides several payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and card payments. Donations can be made from abroad, regardless of currency, as the funds are automatically converted by the bank and will go to the fundraiser in Euros.





PayU GPO will guarantee payment and withdrawal security, offering 3DS authentication and PCI DSS Level 1 compliance. After the conclusion of a fundraiser, withdrawals can be seamlessly processed under the payment institution licence. Moreover, by integrating PayU GPO’s payment platform, 4fund.com has made donations and withdrawals more easily accessible and secure for all users. Transfers of funds to a Mastercard or Visa card can be requested at any time and the funds will be available immediately, including on weekends.Officials from PayU GPO have stated that during their five-year collaboration with Zrzutka.pl, they have seen the platform’s evolution and growing popularity of crowdfunding platforms in Europe, increasing the potential of 4fund.com to have an impact on the market. Moreover, the cross-border capabilities of PayU GPO will also aid in the development of the platform.