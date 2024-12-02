PayU estimates 30 percent online payments increase for Black Friday in Romania

According to Business Review, 35% of the total value of processed transactions will come from payments made with a non-interest rate card. One-click payments will also have a significant weight during Black Friday due to the fact that consumers can pay quickly and safely using this method, thus ensuring that they get their favorite product.

Fashion products take up a growing share in the online shopping cart, while the home & deco category has been growing significantly from year to year. IT & C products will also be ranked first in the top buyers’ preferences. According to PayU estimates, the average shopping cart will stay around RON 600, similar to 2017.

In 2017, transactions from 70 countries were recorded on the PayU platform. People from Pakistan, Cyprus or Russia bought products from Romanian sites that had Black Friday discounts. Among the retailers in PayU’s portfolio that will participate in this year’s Black Friday: eMAG, FashionDays, PC Garage, Altex, Elefant, Flanco, Jysk, Kika, Vivre, F64, iStyle.