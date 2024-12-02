This will unify and optimise employee engagement, corporate rewards and recognition, as well as sales incentive automation, benefits, surveys, and communities on a single platform.

Integrating AdvantageClub.ai on PayU Checkout will allow users to redeem rewards, improving experience and boosting merchant engagement, while expanding PayU's reach in India's loyalty rewards sector.











Optimising loyalty rewards in India

The collaboration will integrate AdvantageClub.ai's loyalty platform with PayU's payment ecosystem. This will enable users to experience redemption of reward points or wallet balances at checkout, while merchants will benefit from increased customer retention and transaction value.

The key highlights of this collaboration include simple reward redemption, better merchant engagement, scalable corporate rewards ecosystem, and expanding reach for both companies.

AdvantageClub.ai is known for its 95% reward redemption rate, making it a key player in the corporate rewards system. With this partnership, it enables its users to redeem their loyalty points or wallet balances at checkout on PayU’s merchant platforms, improving convenience for consumers. Merchants that gain access to the loyalty ecosystem have stronger customer retention and better overall transaction value.

PayU aims to expand its loyalty and rewards partner portfolio to accelerate growth for businesses and is committed to further offering value-driven solutions for our merchants and users alike, translating into better business growth and enhanced online shopping experiences.

AdvantageClub.ai aims to bridge the gap between corporate rewards and digital transactions. Together with PayU, the company wants to simplify rewards redemption at checkout, enhancing convenience for users and driving meaningful engagement for merchants.