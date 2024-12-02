PayU addresses online buying behaviour via new analytics tool

According to the company, the new platform includes a visual analytics tool for data representation and helps merchants dive into payment features like conversion rates, payment method and device preferences, card vault usage, refunds, and offers.

Merchants using PayU’s analytics tool will also be able to filter transaction data by web, mobile, domestic, international, IVR, SI, e-mail invoice and others in order to get insights into the customers’ payment patterns.

When a merchant clicks on Payment Methods, all the information regarding the relevant payment method for the selected period is displayed at the top. It will show the total number of payments, success rate, and what percent of the payments happened through net banking or credit/debit cards, cash cards or PayUMoney.

The PayU analytics tool will also offer a downtime application programming interface (API), a diagnostic tool, a refund tracker and a search box.

PayU India is the Indian operation of PayU Group. With additional operations in Eastern and Central Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa, the PayU Group is present in 20 countries. The group forms the online payments division of Naspers, a multinational group that offers services based in communication and information technologies around the world.