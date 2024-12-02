Paytriot Payments teams up with acquiring.com to facilitate European expansion

As part of the agreement, acquiring.com will enable Paytriot to extend its payment gateway services, allowing its merchants to operate in the European market within different verticals.

Paytriot is a global payment solution for ecommerce and in-store card present payments aiming to expand its reach into the European market and to become a full risk PF. The company uses a consultative approach helping clients include additional products to their current operations. Its partnership with acquiring.com will also allow existing, non-European customers to expand into the region.

Paytriot’s choice of acquiring.com as an acquiring merchant partner was based on its end-to-end service and the understanding of the merchants’ needs within the different verticals and levels of risks. Through the partnership, Paytriot’s merchants can benefit from the reporting facilities and a merchant self-management portal, with a suite of risk management services and settlement terms.