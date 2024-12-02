PayTren, Grab partner for payment solutions in Indonesia

The PayTren app will be integrated with Grab’s Kudo platform, making available Grab driver recruitment as an additional service in the PayTren app.

PayTren has a network of partners from all across Indonesia, who sign up for a range of income opportunities, which include selling airtime and internet packages, electricity vouchers and airline tickets – and, starting with the partnership with, driver-partner recruitment.

Earlier in 2017, Grab announced its USD 700 million ‘Grab 4 Indonesia’ 2020 Masterplan to support Indonesia’s goal of becoming the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia by 2020. For Phase, the company opened an R&D centre in Kebayoran Baru in Jakarta and committed to investing in local payments startups, including the acquisition of Kudo. In May 2017, during Phase 2, it committed to helping 5 million micro-entrepreneurs earn income from the digital economy in Indonesia by the end of 2018.