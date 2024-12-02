PayToo m-wallet provides remittance solution for subscribers in Africa

The partnership, which combines PayToos mobile wallet services solution with Infenixs remittance payout distribution network, will enable PayToo Mobile Wallet customers to send remittances to 29 countries and 50 branded mobile wallets in Africa.

This collaboration illustrates PayToo’s efforts to drive financial inclusion by using mobile phones as a means of providing basic financial services and payments services to the unbanked.

PayToo is a brand of PayToo Corporation, a US organisation founded in 1999. After five years of development, PayToo launched a mobile solution to combine telecommunications and payments into one single account. This global platform is called the PayToo Mobile Wallet and is an electronic account and an alternative to a bank account in which consumers store their money and get to spend it, without the need of a bank account or prepaid debit card.

Infenix is a payment technology provider startup acting in the fintech sector. Infenix facilitates transactions between payment transaction networks. Infenix services have focused on all of Africa, a big part of Europe, and now thanks to PayToo the US market.