PayToo, Genmega, PAI launch cardless ATM service via mobile phone

PayToo ATM customers use a one-time PIN generated from the PayToo mobile wallet on their mobile device to withdraw a predetermined amount of cash. Also, they can perform a standard withdrawal by entering their phone number and security code.

The first ATM to use this method went live in Florida, US on July 1. Following a 90-day pilot test, the partners are set to roll out a nationwide deployment of the machines.

Additionally, PayToo has unveiled that they plan to launch a kiosk offering payment centre services.

In November 2013, PayToo teamed up with the InComm Digital Solutions, a US-based prepaid product and transaction services company, to enable customers to shop online or at the merchant locations using a smartphone.