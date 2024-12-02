PayToo, CNB announce partnership for mobile wallet

As part of the strategic alliance, CNB will enable PayToo to market its products and services nationally under the PayToo brand. CNB customers will be able to perform all of their banking on the PayToo wallet, and also will be able to load a paycheck, topping-up cell phone time with 300 carriers, pay bills and transfer money person to person.

Wallet users will have access to the PayToo network of 200,000 locations, which include PayToo Generation II kiosks — PayToos biometrically secured cardless ATM and multiservice centers. Additionally, customers will be able to withdraw money at any one of 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs CNB ATMs.