Paytomat adds Bitcoin Diamond to POS, wallet and settlements

Bitcoin Diamond is a Bitcoin fork that was created to solve the slow transaction confirmations and high threshold requirements of Bitcoin. Through BCD Pay, business owners are able to offer their products to a global market without needing to absorb expensive fees from international payments.

Paytomat is a decentralized crypto payment system that is currently used by more than 300 merchants, brick-and-mortar and ecommerce alike. The company offers a standalone crypto payment solution, which means brick-and-mortar merchants can accept cryptocurrency payments without the need to purchase additional hardware.

Now that Paytomat has added BCD to its ready-to-install cryptocurrency POS system, any ecommerce or brick-and-mortar business can also accept BCD.

Furthering its mission of adoption, BCD is also being added to the Paytomat Wallet, a multi-coin tool that allows for storage and management of assets all in one secure app. Customers can now hold BCD and other crypto assets all in one place and make instant payments at their selected stores, while receiving current fiat value updates for each crypto.

BCD and Paytomat share a goal of bridging the gap between retail and cryptocurrency. With the practicality of BCD and convenience of Paytomats suite of technologies, accepting cryptocurrency payments is quickly becoming a reality for a large number of traditional and ecommerce merchants around the world.