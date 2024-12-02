Paytm wants to implement direct bank-to-bank money transfers

TimesofIndia.com reports that the move may be triggered by KYC compliance legislation put forward by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Because of this, Paytm has started looking at platforms like the Unified Payments Interface and QR code-based solutions to users.

Along with the focus on newer payment solutions, the company is also preparing some changes to it’s app user interface. As part of their strategy to become a “full-stack payments player”, Paytm also aims to scale up its money transfer payment solutions to target areas like house rent, supplier and wholesale dues, tuition fee, freelancers, salaries of unorganised workforce among others.