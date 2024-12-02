Paytm to upgrade India Stack services in upcoming Payments Bank

The company has implemented India Stack components like eSign and eKYC to ensure scalability for its mobile payments and commerce solutions, financialexpress.com reports. UPI compliance and interoperability is key to Paytm’s Payments Bank strategy.

As part of its compliance, all Paytm Payments Bank customers will be able to add money to their Paytm wallet through any UPI-enabled app, transfer money to any bank account from their existing bank account through Paytm’s UPI interface, and all Paytm merchant QR codes will be UPI-interoperable, which means all merchants in the Paytm ecosystem can accept payments from other UPI apps.

“We will leverage the power of India Stack starting from Aadhar to UPI to DigiLocker in our upcoming Payments Bank. This will allow us to offer cost-effective services to Indians and bring us closer to our goal of bringing half a billion Indians to the mainstream economy,” said Founder and CEO Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the source cites.

Currently over a million offline merchants across India accept Paytm as their preferred payment mode. Paytm is accepted everywhere including taxis, autos, petrol pumps, grocery shops, restaurants, coffee shops, multiplexes, parking, pharmacies, hospitals, kirana shops and many more. Paytm can also be used to pay for recharges and bill payments, utility payments, movie tickets, travel bookings and shopping. With Its assertive focus on mobile payments, the company is inching closer to its aim of making cashless transactions a way of life across India.