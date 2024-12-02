Paytm to experience 45% growth rate due to vehicle booking

The commerce platform is experiencing a monthly growth rate of 45% in its auto vertical. This result is positively influenced by strategic partnerships that the company has with automotive companies.

In recent news, Paytm has partnered with companies like Suzuki, Yamaha, Hero Electric, and Piaggio to ramp up its product offerings within the automotive industry. Paytm is even in talks with niche scooter manufacturers such as Mahindra and Mahindra, according to tech.firstpost.com, to provide customers with online options of booking automotive products and services. Its entry in the four-wheeler space was with the Renault Kwid where Paytm managed to register bookings for 100 units, the site continues.

Currently, there are about 1,000 dealers across OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) under its fold and the company is planning to triple this number by the end of 2016. Paytm also backs all of its automobile products with exclusive offers and is known for providing hassle-free insurance schemes.