Paytm to enter e-grocery market with Zip

The company is floating a new app called Zip to connect users to both local offline as well as online grocers, iamwire.com reports. Through affiliate Ant Finacial Services, Alibaba is infusing USD 575 million in Paytm, and the latter plans to use a part of the fresh funding in its new grocery e-tailing. It will be looking at about 10,000 transactions in the grocery space.

Other ecommerce firms are also working on several plans to tap this category. Online marketplace, Amazon launched KiranaNow, Snapdeal announced partnership with Godrej Nature’s Basket to sell online groceries and Flipkart is reportedly going to make a foray into grocery market in later half of 2015, the same source reports. In November 2014, Reliance Industries retail arm Reliance Retail launched a website, Reliance FreshDirect, to deliver grocery products in some neighbourhoods of Mumbai.

Some other major players in this niche include BigBasket.com, EkStop.com, LocalBanya.com, AaramShop.com and AtMyDoorSteps.com among other who are already dealing in the grocery space.