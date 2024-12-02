Paytm to enable online bill payments for PSPCL

PSPCL, an India-based power distribution company, will provide its subscribers the possibility to pay their electric bills online on the Paytm platform.

PSPCL has already given the facilities of e-payment on its website, through debit card, credit card, and net banking.

Paytm has also partnered with several other power distribution companies, such as BSES Rajdhani, TPDDL, CESC, UPPCL, UHBVN, DHBVN, Jaipur Vidvut Vitran Nigam, and BESCOM Limited, to extend its bill payments solution to consumers across the country.