Paytm spins off ecommerce app

This move separates the wallet side of the business from the ecommerce side. Paytm Mall includes electronics, fashion, furnishings. As was the case with the Paytm ecommerce marketplace, the new Paytm Mall app provides cashback offers, which are credited to users associated wallets in lieu of a discount.

To use Paytm Mall, the user has to tap the mall button on the navigation pane. Paytm already announced that it has crossed 200 million wallets, so it is beneficial to let transactions take the focus on the new app.

Earlier in February 2017, Paytm was raising USD 200 million from Alibaba, for its ecommerce business. Alibaba is also an investor in Snapdeal, and in 2016, was contemplating entering the country as a standalone entity in India. This investment in Paytm would show that it has chosen a way forward in India.

Paytm has launched , a standalone e-commerce app. For years, has run its mobile wallet and e-commerce divisions together, and you use the same app to access both sides of the business.

The main Paytm app was also updated recently. It has added new features such as paying loan installments, and simplifying utility bill payments. Theres also a sample electricity bill feature thats been added, which lets customers see sample bills for different service providers that highlight the different fields, so he can more easily find the relevant information on his own bill.